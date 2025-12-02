Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Shares Down 14.6% – Here’s What Happened

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 551,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 405% from the average daily volume of 109,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.65. The firm has a market cap of C$129.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CardiolRxTM (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.