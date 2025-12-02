Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Position Increased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 130.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2,336.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,495,000 after acquiring an additional 305,354 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 69.7% during the second quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.6% during the second quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,301,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 39,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $208.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $214.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

