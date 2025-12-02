Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $4.27 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 843 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $994,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,387.98. This trade represents a 38.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $607,118.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,423.22. This trade represents a 14.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,393 shares of company stock valued at $21,568,254. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $172.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Zacks Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $194.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.