Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Position in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,144 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,926,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2,846.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,659,000 after buying an additional 1,213,586 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,521,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,996,000 after buying an additional 979,126 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,147,000 after acquiring an additional 525,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,574,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,711,000 after acquiring an additional 432,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.4%

REG opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.23. Regency Centers Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $387.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.83 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Argus upgraded Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Regency Centers from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 272,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

