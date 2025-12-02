Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $4.68 Million Stake in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR $GMAB

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,061 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 1,525.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 124.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 377.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 41.36%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.40 million. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMAB. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMAB

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.