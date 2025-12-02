Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 376.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,878 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,527 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 650.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $60,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Up 1.7%

SNV stock opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.10. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.97%.The company had revenue of $612.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory G. Montana bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $45,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,464 shares in the company, valued at $247,901.68. This represents a 22.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.