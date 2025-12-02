Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,852 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Itron worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,998,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 129.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 732,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,713,000 after acquiring an additional 413,487 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Itron by 21.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 943,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Itron by 18.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 929,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,313,000 after purchasing an additional 144,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Itron by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 121,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 93,977 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 379 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $36,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,066.82. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $51,729.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,252.68. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,971 shares of company stock worth $286,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Itron stock opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average of $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company had revenue of $581.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Baird R W cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stephens raised shares of Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Itron

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.