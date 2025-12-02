Canon (OTCMKTS:CAJPY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Canon, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAJPY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 124,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 62,496 shares.The stock last traded at $29.6050 and had previously closed at $29.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Canon alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canon

Canon Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13.

Canon (OTCMKTS:CAJPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canon had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion.

About Canon

(Get Free Report)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.