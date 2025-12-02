Canon (OTCMKTS:CAJPY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Canon, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAJPY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 124,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 62,496 shares.The stock last traded at $29.6050 and had previously closed at $29.17.
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Canon (OTCMKTS:CAJPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canon had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion.
Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.
