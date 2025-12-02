Cango (NYSE:CANG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.39, Zacks reports. Cango had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

Cango Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:CANG opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Cango has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35.

Get Cango alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cango stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CANG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CANG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cango in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cango in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CANG

About Cango

(Get Free Report)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.