Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Shares Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 4,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 13.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $90.74 and a 12 month high of $111.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.96.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

