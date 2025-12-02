Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.1818.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAMT. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on Camtek in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $140.00 target price on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th.

CAMT opened at $105.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. Camtek has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.04 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 28.36%.Camtek’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Camtek has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Camtek by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,002,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 44.6% in the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $3,366,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

