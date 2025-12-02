C3.ai, Inc. $AI Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of C3.ai worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 53.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AI shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Northland Capmk cut shares of C3.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.09.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In other news, EVP Robert David Schilling sold 470,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $8,133,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,011,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,485,843.83. The trade was a 31.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas M. Siebel sold 543,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $8,286,079.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,437,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,902,531.76. This trade represents a 27.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,301,479 shares of company stock valued at $39,390,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of AI opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.97. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.65). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 92.08%.The company had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

