Brokers Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold FY2026 Earnings

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.06. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $31.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $436.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 26.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 33.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,499,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173,963 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 228.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,994,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,649,000 after buying an additional 3,472,504 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $27,281,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 8,774,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,580,000 after buying an additional 1,621,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,050,000 after buying an additional 1,266,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

