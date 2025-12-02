Brokerages Set Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Price Target at $115.75

Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 target price on Axis Capital and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Axis Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS opened at $102.21 on Thursday. Axis Capital has a 1 year low of $83.90 and a 1 year high of $107.19. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 1,542.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 119.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

