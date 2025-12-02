Brokerages Set America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX) PT at $21.73

Shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.7333.

AMX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of America Movil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of America Movil from $17.10 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.30 price target on shares of America Movil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Boston Partners raised its position in America Movil by 6,421.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,127,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,982 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of America Movil by 359.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,323,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $90,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,107 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of America Movil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,703,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,626 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of America Movil by 352.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,433,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,800 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in America Movil by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,445,349 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,493 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.88. America Movil has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 billion. America Movil had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that America Movil will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2811 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

