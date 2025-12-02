Brokerages Set America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX) PT at $21.73

Shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.7333.
AMX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of America Movil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of America Movil from $17.10 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.30 price target on shares of America Movil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On America Movil
America Movil Trading Down 3.5%
Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.88. America Movil has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 billion. America Movil had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that America Movil will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
America Movil Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2811 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.
America Movil Company Profile
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than America Movil
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for America Movil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.