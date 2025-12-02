Brian Mandell Sells 25,500 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Mandell sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,571,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,593.52. The trade was a 30.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Mandell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

On Tuesday, November 18th, Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $3,607,216.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:PSX traded up $2.68 on Monday, hitting $139.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.83. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $143.25.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.