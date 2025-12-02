Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $22,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 9.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,157,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,305,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,616 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $380,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 238.9% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP opened at $242.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $233.51 and a 12-month high of $313.28. The firm has a market cap of $297.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

