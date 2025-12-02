Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases Shares of 207,533 Icon Plc $ICLR

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 207,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,187,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.26% of Icon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in Icon by 5.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Icon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Icon by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Icon by 8.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Icon Price Performance

ICLR stock opened at $179.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.78 and its 200 day moving average is $163.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $125.10 and a 52 week high of $228.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICLR has been the topic of several research reports. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Icon from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Leerink Partners set a $220.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Icon in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

