Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Position in L.B. Foster Company $FSTR

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,492 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 11.16% of L.B. Foster worth $25,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Singular Research raised shares of L.B. Foster to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

FSTR opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21. L.B. Foster Company has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.97.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $138.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.38 million. L.B. Foster has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L.B. Foster news, major shareholder Aron R. English sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $46,471.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,265,804 shares in the company, valued at $34,100,759.76. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian H. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 79,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,583.05. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 57,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,048 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

