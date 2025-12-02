Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bovie Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and traded as low as $6.35. Bovie Medical shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 129,500 shares traded.
Bovie Medical Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48.
Bovie Medical Company Profile
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
