Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Stock Position Lessened by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,936,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $2,210,917,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $6,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 target price on Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,141.52.

Booking Stock Down 0.5%

BKNG stock opened at $4,891.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5,112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,389.45. The company has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,096.23 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $83.39 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,030.00, for a total value of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,510. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,000. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

