Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG is Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s 3rd Largest Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 8.3% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 0.15% of Booking worth $283,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,210,917,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 578,824.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,765,000 after buying an additional 289,412 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Booking by 658,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,441,000 after buying an additional 105,428 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $536,675,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,259,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Wedbush raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $6,806.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6,000.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5,433.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,141.52.

Booking Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,891.81 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5,112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,389.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,030.00, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,510. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,007.69, for a total transaction of $2,003,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,922,265.19. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,452 shares of company stock worth $17,987,397 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

