Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.29 and traded as low as GBX 69.40. Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 70, with a volume of 3,964,112 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Bluefield Solar Income Fund from GBX 115 to GBX 95 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 95.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.15. The company has a market capitalization of £415.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.14.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported GBX 10.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Bluefield Solar Income Fund had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 129.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bluefield Solar Income Fund will post 302.1632747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) is an investment company focused on the acquisition and long-term management of a diversified portfolio of low carbon assets in the UK, with a primary focus on solar assets. The fund’s initial public offering (IPO) was in July 2013, making it the first investment company focused on solar PV to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.