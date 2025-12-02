BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,963,000 after buying an additional 121,183 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,219,000 after acquiring an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,639,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,395,000 after acquiring an additional 410,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,997,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,073.62. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,620,096.85. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average of $101.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.31. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

View Our Latest Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.