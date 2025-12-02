Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,549.99 and last traded at $1,529.97. 14,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 5,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,525.13.

Biglari Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,637.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,495.37.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $23.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.74 million during the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.