BGM Group (NASDAQ:BGM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

BGM Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,512 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 32,839 shares.The stock last traded at $7.87 and had previously closed at $7.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BGM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
BGM Group Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGM Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BGM Group in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGM Group in the third quarter valued at about $267,000.
BGM Group Company Profile
Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company provides licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.
