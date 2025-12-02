Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY Holdings Trimmed by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,348 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 37.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

BSY stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $375.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

