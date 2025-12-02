Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to Sector perform

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 450 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 575. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 price target on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Barratt Redrow from GBX 487 to GBX 486 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 565 price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barratt Redrow in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 449 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 488.25.

LON BTRW traded down GBX 5.98 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 382.52. 2,943,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,274,498. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 385.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 401.54. Barratt Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 287.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 486.50. The company has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76.

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 25.50 EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Geeta Nanda acquired 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 369 per share, with a total value of £4,970.43. Also, insider Mike Scott bought 13,275 shares of Barratt Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 377 per share, with a total value of £50,046.75. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $8,477,931. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.

