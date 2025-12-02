Barclays Begins Coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

JLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.14.

JLL stock opened at $323.47 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $194.36 and a fifty-two week high of $335.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.44.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 240 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.01, for a total value of $79,202.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,445 shares in the company, valued at $44,368,194.45. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

