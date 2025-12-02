B3 (Base) (B3) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.47 Million

B3 (Base) (B3) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One B3 (Base) token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. B3 (Base) has a total market cap of $22.52 million and $3.47 million worth of B3 (Base) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, B3 (Base) has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,529.76 or 0.99534889 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

B3 (Base) Profile

B3 (Base)’s launch date was February 9th, 2025. B3 (Base)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,292,670,212 tokens. B3 (Base)’s official Twitter account is @b3dotfun. The official website for B3 (Base) is b3.fun.

Buying and Selling B3 (Base)

According to CryptoCompare, “B3 (Base) (B3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. B3 (Base) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 30,834,781,250 in circulation. The last known price of B3 (Base) is 0.00098877 USD and is up 3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $2,344,791.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://b3.fun/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3 (Base) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade B3 (Base) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy B3 (Base) using one of the exchanges listed above.

