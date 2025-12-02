Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,537 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.38% of Axis Capital worth $30,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Axis Capital by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Axis Capital in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Axis Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Shares of AXS opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $83.90 and a 12-month high of $107.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. Axis Capital had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Axis Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

