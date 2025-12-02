Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 129.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,094.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.48.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $252.42 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.