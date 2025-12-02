Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Trading Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.3490. 1,260,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,297,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASM. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Capital set a $5.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $6.10 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

The firm has a market capitalization of $824.75 million, a P/E ratio of 268.33 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 261,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 18.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 208.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 141,594 shares during the period. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

