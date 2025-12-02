Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Stake Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.18% of Avery Dennison worth $25,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,017,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,757,842,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,249,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,541,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,392,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,193,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,150,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,678,000 after buying an additional 43,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.55.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $172.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $206.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

