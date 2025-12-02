Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $74.48, with a volume of 268300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.65.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 501.1% during the second quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 286.9% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

