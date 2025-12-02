Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.28 and last traded at C$6.37. 317,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 587,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a market cap of C$358.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 22.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of C$90.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.