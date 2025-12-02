Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $165.19, but opened at $172.31. Astera Labs shares last traded at $178.2080, with a volume of 1,541,747 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Northland Securities set a $175.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.51 and a 200-day moving average of $149.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 90,459 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $13,088,512.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,599,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,467,827.50. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 90,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $13,088,512.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,080,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,015,680.42. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 403,936 shares of company stock worth $58,920,200 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Astera Labs by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 159.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

