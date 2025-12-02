ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 9,560 Shares

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.46 per share, for a total transaction of $511,077.60. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 5,256,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,996,024.32. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,283 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $355,046.25.

On Friday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,784 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $459,260.96.

On Thursday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,496 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,303,585.36.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,094 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $486,127.04.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,268 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.20 per share, for a total transaction of $107,049.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,124 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $858,171.40.

On Thursday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,550 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $126,046.50.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,286 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.64 per share, with a total value of $490,025.04.

On Monday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,994 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $193,109.90.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 928 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,463.04.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 35,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,724. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 56.3% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,647,000 after purchasing an additional 378,327 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 43.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Medici Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,238,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ASA Gold and Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

