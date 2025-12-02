Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.55% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $19,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,323.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 22.90%.The firm had revenue of $301.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

