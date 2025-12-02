Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3,450.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $93.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.39.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

