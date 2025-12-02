Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 501,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,308,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 5.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Birchview Capital LP owned approximately 1.32% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

Further Reading

