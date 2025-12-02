Ansbert Gadicke Sells 60,917 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $57,261.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,983,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,812.42. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, November 28th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,277 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $20,074.23.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,733 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $59,518.34.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 42,533 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $39,130.36.

On Monday, November 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 88,802 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $87,025.96.

On Friday, November 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 64,331 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $53,394.73.

On Thursday, November 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 41,152 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $36,625.28.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 66,324 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $62,344.56.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 52,627 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $48,943.11.

On Monday, November 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 57,061 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $54,207.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 61,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $57,325.20.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

HOWL stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $0.92. 638,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HOWL shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.