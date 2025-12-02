Andrew Kail Acquires 91 Shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kail purchased 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 245 per share, with a total value of £222.95.

Legal & General Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of LON LGEN traded up GBX 2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 247.35. 12,423,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,938,572. The company has a market cap of £13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Legal & General Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 206.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 266.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 239.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 246.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LGEN. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 265 to GBX 289 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Legal & General Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 290 to GBX 275 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 255 price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 257.25.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

