Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Legend Biotech (LEGN)

11/26/2025 – Legend Biotech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

11/24/2025 – Legend Biotech had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Legend Biotech had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Legend Biotech had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $75.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Legend Biotech had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $66.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Legend Biotech was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Johnson Rice.

10/17/2025 – Legend Biotech had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Legend Biotech had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Legend Biotech had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Legend Biotech is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

