AMP Limited (AMPPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.851 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 185.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th.
AMP Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.23.
AMP Company Profile
