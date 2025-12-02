AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of AMETEK worth $23,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 129.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 57.7% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 47.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $195.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $204.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,211.30. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $17,282,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 348,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,531,272.45. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

