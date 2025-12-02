American International Group, Inc. $AIG Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $858,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,127,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in American International Group by 169.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 115,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $88.07.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American International Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

Read Our Latest Report on AIG

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.