American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Eagle Outfitters

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director David M. Sable sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $96,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,860.80. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 54,950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $996,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 221,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,880.98. The trade was a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,766 shares of company stock worth $2,515,354. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8,432.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,655.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.