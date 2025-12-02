Amdocs Limited $DOX Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Amdocs worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,329,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,174,000 after acquiring an additional 648,693 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 23.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,219,000 after purchasing an additional 426,911 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $36,921,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,719,000 after purchasing an additional 287,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amdocs by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,803,000 after buying an additional 287,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.2%

DOX stock opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $95.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Amdocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

