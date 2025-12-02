Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.05.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,734 shares of company stock valued at $18,493,717. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

